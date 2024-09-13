Celebrate Onam with a cultural performance and pookalam this year in Mumbai

Celebrate the festival of Onam with your family by attending a cultural festival, which will have the theyyam dance performance that is known for its vivid costumes and intense devotion. You can also witness a 64-square metre pookalam (traditional floral arrangement) being crafted from 250kg of flowers. There will be other dances like Thiruvathirakali, Mohiniyattam and Kathakali.

Onam cultural performance at Nexus Seawoods Mall