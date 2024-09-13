Celebrate Onam with a cultural performance and pookalam this year in Mumbai
ByShweta Sunny
Sep 13, 2024 03:10 PM IST
For this year's Onam, ring in the celebrations with a theyyam dance performance and a vibrant pookalam at this place in Mumbai
Celebrate the festival of Onam with your family by attending a cultural festival, which will have the theyyam dance performance that is known for its vivid costumes and intense devotion. You can also witness a 64-square metre pookalam (traditional floral arrangement) being crafted from 250kg of flowers. There will be other dances like Thiruvathirakali, Mohiniyattam and Kathakali.
What: Onam Opulence 2024 Where: Nexus Seawoods, Nerul When: September 14 to 15 Timing: 5.45pm onwards
