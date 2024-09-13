Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Celebrate Onam with a cultural performance and pookalam this year in Mumbai

ByShweta Sunny
Sep 13, 2024 03:10 PM IST

For this year's Onam, ring in the celebrations with a theyyam dance performance and a vibrant pookalam at this place in Mumbai

Celebrate the festival of Onam with your family by attending a cultural festival, which will have the theyyam dance performance that is known for its vivid costumes and intense devotion. You can also witness a 64-square metre pookalam (traditional floral arrangement) being crafted from 250kg of flowers. There will be other dances like Thiruvathirakali, Mohiniyattam and Kathakali.

Onam cultural performance at Nexus Seawoods Mall
Onam cultural performance at Nexus Seawoods Mall

What: Onam Opulence 2024
Where: Nexus Seawoods, Nerul
When: September 14 to 15
Timing: 5.45pm onwards

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On