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Chandigarh’s charm lingers long for Kashika Kapoor

During a recent visit to Chandigarh, actor Kashika Kapoor made the most of her time after shoots exploring city’s culinary offerings

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 05:52 pm IST
By Akshi Sharma
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For Kashika Kapoor, a recent trip to Chandigarh for a music video shoot turned into an experience that went far beyond work. The 24-year-old actor carried back with her fond memories of the city’s greenery, food, Punjabi culture and warm hospitality, elements she says continued to linger long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Actor Kashika Kapoor was in Chandigarh for a music video shoot. (HT Photo)

“Chandigarh has a very calming energy. It is clean, green and beautifully planned, but what stayed with me most was its spirit. You could feel your roots here,” Kapoor says.

The 'Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass' actor tries a New York-style pizza slice in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

She made the most of her time after shoots exploring the city’s culinary offerings. While Chandigarh’s eateries impressed her, Kapoor was particularly drawn to a modern dhaba on the city’s outskirts.

Looking ahead, Kapoor hopes to be a part of more women-led stories. “Audiences need more films centred on women,” she says. Asked which role she wishes she had played, the Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass actor points to the character essayed by Taapsee Pannu in Pink.

“I want to be a part of stories that leave an impact on people. The world we are living in right now needs inspiration. People will give you hate no matter what. But when they find meaning in your work, that is the best reward for me,” she concludes.

 
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