Get to know... Kashika Kapoor

Currently I am: Shooting for three films, juggling early call times, the gym, workshops and airports. Actor Kashika Kapoor wishes she could pause time to sleep and rehearse more.

High point in life: Watching my movies, series, and songs connect so deeply with people.

Low point in life: My formative years. It’s when I learnt discipline, sharpened my craft and understood myself better.

On my playlist: Dil Pe Zakhm, by Jubin Nautiyal; Love Me Like You Do, by Ellie Goulding; Naatu Naatu, by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

One thing I would never buy: Something showy just for validation.

Today I’m craving: Homemade rajma chawal.

Last thing I ordered online: A vintage-typewriter-style keyboard to type my character notes.

App I check before bed: My Notes app, where I write my thoughts, ideas, dialogues and dreams.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: “I’m so proud of you. Keep going with the same fire, it will all unfold beautifully.”

My favourite subject in school: English Literature.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty, with a sense of calm.

My secret skill: I can switch between emotions instantly.

A magic tool I wish I had: A device to pause time. Then I’d rehearse more, sleep more, and live more.

My favourite Sunday memory: Playing basketball for hours and coming home to my mom’s hot parathas. Sunlight, sweat, laughter—simple happiness!

My plans for next Sunday: Either perfecting a new choreography or treating myself to a slow morning with good music and coffee.

My most star-struck moment: I don’t get star-struck. I connect more with someone’s work.

My favourite bad habit: Overworking.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go forward to see the films I’ll do and the person I’ll evolve into.

The best thing about fame: Being able to make people smile, even strangers. And having the chance to tell meaningful stories.

The worst thing about fame: People assume they know every layer of you. I’ve learned to protect my peace.

From HT Brunch, December 06, 2025

