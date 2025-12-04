Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
Get to know... Kashika Kapoor

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 09:52 pm IST

Actor Kashika Kapoor (@KashikaKapoor09) is craving rajma chawal, listening to Ellie Goulding and swiping right on honesty

Currently I am: Shooting for three films, juggling early call times, the gym, workshops and airports.

Actor Kashika Kapoor wishes she could pause time to sleep and rehearse more.
Actor Kashika Kapoor wishes she could pause time to sleep and rehearse more.

High point in life: Watching my movies, series, and songs connect so deeply with people.

Low point in life: My formative years. It’s when I learnt discipline, sharpened my craft and understood myself better.

On my playlist: Dil Pe Zakhm, by Jubin Nautiyal; Love Me Like You Do, by Ellie Goulding; Naatu Naatu, by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

One thing I would never buy: Something showy just for validation.

Today I’m craving: Homemade rajma chawal.

Last thing I ordered online: A vintage-typewriter-style keyboard to type my character notes.

App I check before bed: My Notes app, where I write my thoughts, ideas, dialogues and dreams.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: “I’m so proud of you. Keep going with the same fire, it will all unfold beautifully.”

My favourite subject in school: English Literature.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty, with a sense of calm.

My secret skill: I can switch between emotions instantly.

A magic tool I wish I had: A device to pause time. Then I’d rehearse more, sleep more, and live more.

My favourite Sunday memory: Playing basketball for hours and coming home to my mom’s hot parathas. Sunlight, sweat, laughter—simple happiness!

My plans for next Sunday: Either perfecting a new choreography or treating myself to a slow morning with good music and coffee.

My most star-struck moment: I don’t get star-struck. I connect more with someone’s work.

My favourite bad habit: Overworking.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go forward to see the films I’ll do and the person I’ll evolve into.

The best thing about fame: Being able to make people smile, even strangers. And having the chance to tell meaningful stories.

The worst thing about fame: People assume they know every layer of you. I’ve learned to protect my peace.

From HT Brunch, December 06, 2025

