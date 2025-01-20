Menu Explore
Chess champion Magnus Carlsen wants Ruben ‘Amorim Out’ of Manchester United after Brighton loss

BySamarth Goyal
Jan 20, 2025 05:02 PM IST

Former World chess champion Magnus Carlsen called for Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's sacking after their 1-3 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion

The former chess world champion, Magnus Carlsen, has voiced his frustration over Manchester United's poor form, calling for manager Ruben Amorim’s dismissal. Following United's 1-3 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, Carlsen took to his X account (formerly Twitter) with a blunt message: “Amorim Out!”

Former World Chess champion Magnus Carlsen feels Manchester United football club should fire their current manager Ruben Amorim
Former World Chess champion Magnus Carlsen feels Manchester United football club should fire their current manager Ruben Amorim

Despite securing points against strong sides like Liverpool and beating Arsenal in the 3rd round of the FA Cup, Manchester United have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Their struggles have left them languishing in 13th place on the Premier League table, far below the standards expected of the club.

The team’s woes have extended to Old Trafford, where United have set an unwanted record for the most home defeats in a single season since the 1893-94 campaign. With ten domestic losses already this term, this marks their earliest season reaching double-digit defeats since 1989-90.

Even manager Ruben has not shied away from criticising his team. Speaking after the Brighton loss, he said, “We are the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United.” His candid admission highlights the depth of the crisis at the club, as they urgently seek a turnaround in both form and fortunes.

Magnus’ interest in football goes beyond casual fandom. A devoted follower of the sport, he has attended matches featuring top clubs, including the 15-time European champions Real Madrid. His passion for football is further evident in his dedication to Fantasy Premier League, where his profile on X proudly displays: “#1 Fantasy Premier League player.”

The Norwegian chess maestro’s love for club football adds a unique dimension to his public commentary. While preparing for the Germany leg of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour in February—where he will face current World Champion D Gukesh—Carlsen continues to keep a keen eye on the beautiful game.

As United’s season hangs in the balance, the outspoken support from high-profile fans like Carlsen underscores the mounting pressure on the club to restore its former glory.

