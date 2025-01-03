‘2 Alias ruining it’: Alia & Kiara's rumoured entry in horror comedy universe with Shakti Shalini, Chamunda irks fans

In 2024, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani were snapped outside filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s office on separate occasions. Soon, rumours were rife that the two actors are signing exciting projects with his production house Maddock Films. Many guessed that Kiara and Alia could be roped in to help expand the horror comedy universe, which began with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s 2018 blockbuster hit Stree. Well, as a New Year gift for the audience, Maddock announced their exciting line up for the coming years yesterday. Soon after the announcement was made, it was reported that Alia and Kiara could enter the universe with the upcoming films Chamunda and Shakti Shalini. Shraddha Kapoor will be joined by Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani in the horror comedy universe?

Until the news is confirmed by the makers, the report is only a rumour. But this rumour was enough for fans to express their displeasure with the possible casting in Chamunda and Shakti Shalini. Under a Reddit thread, many netizens are now trolling Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani for allegedly entering the horror comedy universe. For instance, referring to Kiara’s original name Alia Advani, one social media user stated, “The two Alia's ruining it!,” whereas another netizen claimed, “Alia (bhatt) can't do comedy. She's going to flunk.” Another disappointed internet user wrote, “Not Alia and Kiara ruining this too for us 😭😭😭😭😭 can’t we have ANYTHING nice??,” whereas a comment read, “Ugh, Alia yaha bhi ghoos gayi kya? Sorry but I'm sick of seeing her everywhere, especially because of her already subpar talent getting worse by the day.”

A social media user claimed, “This was the only Indian universe film series I was following and loving up until this moment, but now alia is here to destroy it I'm gonna stop following and watching future installments as I don't want ruin the experiences of the previous films.”

Well, apart from Chamunda and Shakti Shalini, which could star Alia and Kiara, Maddock announced six other projects. Shakti Shalini is set for a release on December 31 this year whereas Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2025. Chamunda is expected to release in 2026 a few months after Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya 2, which is the sequel to Bhediya (2022). 2027 will be the year for Stree 3 and Maha Munjya, successors to Stree 2 (2024) and Abhay Verma-Sharvari’s Munjya (2024). And finally, in 2028, we will witness Pehla Mahayudh and Doosra Mahayudh. Which release do you have the highest hopes from?