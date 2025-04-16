20 years of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi | The film crossed the test of time, says writer and director Sudhir Mishra

Starring Kay Kay Menon, Chitrangada Singh, and Shiney Ahuja, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005) was a semi-hit but garnered widespread love and acclaim over the years. Dismissing rumours of a remake, Sudhir Mishra, who served as both director and writer, says that a sequel could be worked out. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra with actor Kay Kay Menon and Chitrangada Singh during the shoot of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Chitrangada Singh and Shiney Ahuja

A big screen viewing again?

It is the time of re-releases, and Sudhir shares that there were talks about HKA, too, getting a re-release before the death of producer Pritish Nandy: “It’s surely in consideration. Let some more time pass-by, will talk with Rangita (Pritish Nandy) and others. HKA was released without PR and was a minor hit. There was no social media then but through text-messages and word-of-mouth it worked. (But) the kind of viewership it got later is weird!”

Kay Kay Menon, Chitrangada Singh, and Shiney Ahuja

‘Kharab nahin kar sakte’

The filmmaker feels that HKA is no longer his film: “Over the years, the audience made it their own.”

He is also asked about a possible sequel or remake wherever he goes and shares, “A sequel can be done as the story of the three characters can move on. But, nothing should not be done just for the sake of it! If something comes to mind, it will be, but I can’t spoil the memory of the film – kharab nahin kar sakte.”

Kay Kay Menon and Chitrangada Singh

The biggest award

“The film was rejected by the National Award jury headed by (filmmaker) Basu Chatterjee. The industry thought that it would be sent for the Academy Awards but lost to Paheli (2005). But HKA went to several festivals and won awards all over,” the filmmaker shares, adding “Always remember, a film is bigger than awards. The test of a film is that it has meaning for its audience across time and keeps finding other audience. HKA does. That is the biggest award! My own films have suffered unfavorable comparisons with HKA”

Fresh faces

Sudhir was certain about casting fresh faces for the film. He recalls how, Swanand Kirkire, who wrote and sang Bavra Mann and also appeared as a villager in the film, auditioned hundreds of actors for the lead roles. “Swanand was my assistant in this film, Chameli (2002) and Calcutta Mail (2002). He used to hum Bawra Man song ever since. I asked him to write, sing and act and it became a phenomenon. Shantanu (Moitra) was for background score and he helmed music.”

On the casting he recalls, “I had already cast someone for Shiney’s role, who is still very angry with me. But then, Zoya (Akhtar, filmmaker) sent Shiney as he was earlier working with her in Dil Chahta Hai but could not due to his back problem. I originally tested him for Kay Kay’s role but changed it... Chitrangada was going to catch a flight when I called her... The only criteria was no known faces,” he recalls.

Agreement with disagreement

Hazaroon is about a generation who rejected the idea handed over by their parents. Rest, Emergency, politics and other aspects and so-called controversies were all just a part of it. Not just this film but all my films be it Inkaar (2013), Chameli (2003), Dharavi (1991) all have a rebel aspect in them and in this it was non-agreement between children and parents. So, it’s a film about anytime and that’s why it’s relevant and new audiences connect with it was they agree with the disagreement and the thousands of hopes which exists today as well.