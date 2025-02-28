Menu Explore
A Minecraft Movie trailer confuses fans with a mismatched cast of Jason Momoa, Jack Black & Jennifer Coolidge; watch

ByAadrika Sominder
Feb 28, 2025 04:09 PM IST

The Minecraft movie trailer is here, featuring an unexpected cast but the new animation leaves fans scratching their heads

The highly anticipated trailer for A Minecraft Movie has just dropped, and let's just say that the internet is... well, confused, excited, and downright perplexed all at once. For starters, it's live-action. Yep, you read that right — live-action. The world of Minecraft is about to get a whole lot more... real. But not just any world — the cube-filled, block-breaking, pickaxe-wielding world is getting the full Hollywood treatment, complete with a star-studded (and might we add, hysterically talented) cast. We’re talking about none other than Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Hansen.

Minecraft goes Hollywood, Jennifer Coolidge
Minecraft goes Hollywood, Jennifer Coolidge

Plot and what to expect

In the movie, four misfits are yanked through a portal into the Minecraft universe, where they’ll need to quickly learn how to navigate a world fueled by creativity and imagination (and maybe a little bit of chaos). They team up with Steve (Jack Black), who is, of course, totally cool with showing them the ropes of crafting, mining, and most likely battling creepy-crawlies. Let’s be honest — who wouldn’t want Momoa to help them build a dirt hut in a blocky, pixellated world?

Jack Black as Steve
Jack Black as Steve

Fans who were hoping for a deep dive into the Minecraft experience are in for a treat since the trailer is bursting with Easter eggs. For example, we see characters use a water bucket to prevent fall damage, a chicken jockey appears during an intense fight scene (because why not?), and there’s even an adorable moment when two pandas share bamboo — and a baby panda is born!

Netizens have mixed reactions

As for first thoughts? Netizens are all over the place. One fan said, “I am genuinely losing my mind what in the ever-loving hell is the Minecraft movie?” Another commented, “There were people, in a room, around a table, who all agreed to this.” A third fan was absolutely stunned, “I thought this was a fan-made meme, not an actual movie trailer. Minecraft’s going full Hollywood now?” And let’s not forget this gem: “Jason Momoa in a Minecraft movie still doesn’t feel real.” The confusion is real, but so is the excitement. Another person nailed it, saying, “Nah I don’t care if it’s goofy or dumb, this looks so fun to watch with a friend, bro.”

One thing’s for sure: this movie is going to be one wild, blocky, and entertaining ride — even if it’s a little goofy. Grab your pickaxe and your friends; we’re in for one heck of a ride.

