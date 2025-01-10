Aahana Kumra on visit to hometown Lucknow: Soaked in fog and winter delights after years

Actor Aahana Kumra feels delighted to get an opportunity to spend winter in her hometown Lucknow after many years. On her two-day visit to the city the Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017) actor, explored her city, visited her alma mater, her old home in Gomti Nagar, did Ganjing, lots of khaana-peena and her first trip to nearby Malihabad. Aahana Kumra with Maroof Umar at Shiv Temple, Malihabad

Many firsts

The Lucknowite says, “There were many first this time. For the first time I had kali gajar ka halwa and did my maiden trip to Malihabad. It is after many-many years that I visited Lucknow in winters and uska ek apna maza aaya! Winter ke kaane aur kohre ka maza liye is baar. Towards the end, I got humare sheher ki moongfali (peanuts) for my mother or else she wouldn’t have let me in. I also took five boxes of kali gajar ka halwa. Log Lucknow se kya-kya nahin mangwate and my people demand of peanuts and halwa... imagine!”

Country side!

She got an opportunity to explore the countryside! “We went to Mahilabad and it was such windy with nothing around. It was chilling cold. We went to a Shiv temple where I saw things written in Urdu. It was such a delightful thing to see! I visited with (heritage storyteller) Maroof Umar ‘Culmen’ and he took me to place which I had unheard of. I also went to Baag Hazara Baba (in Thakurganj). There are so many hidden gems in my city that I am coming to know now only.”

City ritual

In her short trip she covered maxium of her must-do places. “I went to my school and it’s for ritual for me. It was closed for winter vacation, but I took a round and met two guards who were from my school days and remembered me. It’s so nostalgic! I also visited my old favourite Minoo and Dinshaw bookstore. Ganjing is a must and chaat at Royal Cafe. This time I visited Cafe Repertwahr and browsed through their amazing collection of books. I also visited Sharmaji Ki Chai. Kafi kuch cover kar liya!,” she says on a signing off note.