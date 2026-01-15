Aamir Khan and GF Gauri Spratt arrive hand-in-hand for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos screening, Lekha joins Imran Khan

Aamir Khan and Imran Khan are all set to re-unite on the silver screen! Well, kind of. The mama-bhanja will be seen in special appearances in Vir Das’ film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos , which is set to arrive in theatres tomorrow. Ahead of the same, makers held a special screening in Mumbai last night for the film, which has been produced by Aamir. Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood reached the venue in style for the same, dressed in a fitted t-shirt, a black waistcoat and denim jeans instead of his usual comfy kurtas. Aamir walked hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, who looked gorgeous in a t-shirt paired with baggy pants.

Under Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s viral video, several fans showered love, gushing over the actor’s girlfriend and her sense of style. For instance, a social media user shared, “Amir has been showing off this baddie everywhere, he's obsessed,” whereas another wrote, “She's such a baddie. Good for mamu.” A comment read, “How is Amir pulling all these baddies?,” whereas another netizen claimed, “She looks sweet and baddie together.” Not just Aamir, but even nephew Imran Khan was joined by his beautiful plus-one, girlfriend Lekha Washington.

Imran Khan arrived for the premiere of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos looking dapper in a leather jacket. The film marks his much-awaited return to the silver screen after a decade. In a recent chat with NDTV, Imran revealed how he bagged a cameo in Vir’s film. The actor was quoted saying, “My part is a cameo that came from a place of FOMO (fear of missing out). True story—Vir was developing the project, and as he was moving through the stages of development, various friends of mine were getting attached. It started, of course, with my uncle (Aamir Khan) getting attached as a producer, and I would hear little snippets here and there. Then there was Mithila, whom I got to know because we acted together in Katti Batti—we’ve remained friends over the years. She was telling me a lot of fun stuff about the way the project was shaping up. Right then and there, I texted Vir. So this particular film is one that I joined simply because all my friends were there and doing something that looked fun.”