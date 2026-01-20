Aamir Khan opens up about son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s film Ek Din: ‘It’s the kind of romance that…’

Following in the footsteps of his superstar father Aamir Khan straight into Bollywood, star kid Junaid Khan began his journey as an actor in 2024 with Maharaj . Junaid won hearts with his portrayal of social reformer Karsandas Muljis in the film, which also featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari. He went on to share the screen with Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa . While the young actor admitted feeling miscast in the film, his comic timing was lauded by many. Up next, Junaid will be seen alongside Sai Pallavi, in her Bollywood debut, in the upcoming film Ek Din . Ahead of the same, Aamir has talked about the romantic drama.

Talking to News 18 about Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ek Din , Aamir Khan shared, “It’s a pure romantic film. Very classic kind of romance genre. And it’s the kind of romance that I like. As an audience, I am a sucker for mushy romantic films. I love mushy romance. It’s that classic, slightly magical, love story. And I loved the script when I heard it for the first time. I am so glad we finally went with Sai Pallavi. She is such a good actor and she has done an amazing job.”

Opening up about his son Junaid’s work in the film, Aamir shared, “I think Junaid has also done really well. He is my son, so I’d rather not talk much about it. But I think both of them have done well. The director has made a wonderful film. And I am looking forward to it releasing on the 1st of May.”

Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. After Ek Din, Sai Pallavi will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.