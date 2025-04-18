'Absolute magic': Vicky Kaushal reviews Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2; urges fans not to miss it

Last night, a day before the film's release, makers of Kesari Chapter 2 hosted a special screening in Mumbai. It was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Twinkle Khanna, Rasha Thadani, Suhana Khan and others arriving in style to support lead stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the spiritual sequel to Akshay's 2019 film Kesari follows the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. After catching the premiere of the emotional and powerful film, Vicky has now shared his honest review of Kesari Chapter 2 on social media. Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal at Kesari Chapter 2 screening

When Vicky Kaushal arrived for the special screening of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 last night, the crowds began chanting ‘Jai Maharashtra’ as a tribute to his recent blockbuster hit Chhaava. Today morning, in his review for the Akshay, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan-starrer, Vicky wrote, “An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut @karanstyagi 👏👏👏 Kudos to @karanjohar @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @apoorva1972 @adarpoonawalla for bringing out this important chapter from our history to celluloid. @akshaykumar @actormaddy @ananyapanday @amitsial Absolute class. Absolute magic! DON'T MISS!!!”

Vicky Kaushal reviews Kesari Chapter 2

Well, this heartwarming review is sure to convince fans that Kesari Chapter 2 is worth a watch this weekend. As audiences book their tickets, Akshay has shared a special request. In a viral video from last night, shot by the paparazzi at the screening, Akshay implored, “Media ke dwara, aapke madhyam se main bas yahi kehna chahta hun, duniya ko yeh batana chahta hun, Hindustan ko yeh batana chahta hun ki yeh jo film hai, jitne bhi log aayenge isko dekhne, meri haath jod ke vinati hai ki iss film ko jab aap dekhne aayein toh iska beginning mat miss kariyega. It is one of the most important thing. Iss film ki jo beginning ki jo first 10 minutes hain, it’s one of the most important thing.” Akshay further requested viewers not to reach theatres late, but come on time and witness the beginning.

