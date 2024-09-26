Acting will help me become more inspired even as a musician: Lisa Mishra
BySamarth Goyal
Sep 26, 2024 04:13 PM IST
Singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra talks about expanding her artistry by venturing into acting, seeing it as creative growth that complements and inspires her music.
Singer Lisa Mishra recently branched out into the world of acting with a web series. This foray into acting is what she calls her “next creative expansion” and she could not be more excited.
Known for the reprise version of Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding, 2018), Nadaaniyaan (The Sky Is Pink, 2019), Nain Ta Heere (Jugjugg Jeeyo, 2022) and Aag Lagdi (Dono, 2023), Mishra believes her desire to explore something new is what fuelled her journey.
“It was just a matter of time before I ventured out into something fresh, so the transition has been incredible,” she shares, adding, “It will help me become more inspired even as a musician.”
Mishra believes that her musical background significantly influenced her approach to acting, and explains,“They’re both jobs that require tons of hard work and training.”
Balancing her dual careers, Mishra contributed two songs to the soundtrack of her series, which starred Ananya Panday, while she was filming. “Music is a part of me since I was four years old. And acting maybe is the part of me that expands till I’m 40 years old or more. So, it’s all just about the journey and seeing where it takes you,” the singer-actor wraps up.
