Actor Avika Gor: Loving the ‘Hone waali bahu’ tag after engagement to Milind Chandwani

On Wednesday, actor Avika Gor surprised fans by announcing her engagement to engineer-turned-philanthropist Milind Chandwani. “Easiest ‘yes’ of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

While they dated for close to five years, Avika (27) says she and Milind (32) were sure about their future together from the get-go. The actor tells us, “The surety of stepping into a new world with him is on a new level. I am extremely excited; I wanted the world to know about our journey and be part of our happiness.”

While this phase of life is “taking a while to sink in”, the actor adds that she’s enjoying the lead-up to their nuptials: “Now that we are officially engaged, I got the tag of ‘hone waali bahu’ from my in-laws, and I am loving it.”

As for her long-time beau, Avika says they complement each other “perfectly”. She shares, “I’m a hardcore filmi-type romantic, and Milind is completely opposite, but he made it a point to make things extra romantic for me.” Recalling a particularly memorable moment from the ceremony in Hyderabad, she says, “While it was drizzling, he was like, ‘Baarish mein rings exchange karte hain’.”

Now that they’re engaged, are wedding bells close? Avika confirms, “Issi saal hoga; we want to get hitched soon.” She playfully adds, “He is my dream man, and I want to believe that I am his dream girl too; but if I am not, then bechare ke paas koi option nahin hain (laughs).”

Avika also mentions that this period marks many "firsts" with Milind. "I don't know why and how we both agreed to do a reality show together, so that's another phase awaiting," she mused.

The actor began dating Milind, who runs an NGO and appeared on Roadies 17, in 2020 and went public a few months later.