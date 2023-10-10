Actor Kalki Koechlin wants her daughter to see all her work

Actor and author Kalki Koechlin shared her valuable insights on motherhood, her career and the challenges faced by artistes in the entertainment industry while speaking at the seventh edition of the Ooty Literary Festival this year, over the weekend.

Actor and author Kalki Koechlin speaks to us about motherhood, her current approach to films and more

Koechlin, who has authored Elephant in the Womb, addressed topics like postpartum depression and motherhood. “Put your baby on the floor; nobody ever fell from the floor. Take a break,” said the Goldfish actor, while emphasising the importance of self-care and seeking help. She also stressed the significance of acknowledging that being a mother is not a one-person job, highlighting the need for support: “Raising a child is a minimum four-person job. Even if you think that someone else won’t be able to change the diaper as well as you do, it doesn’t matter. Someone will manage, and you need to focus on your mental health.”

Reflecting on her own journey as a mother during the pandemic (she welcomed her daughter, Sappho, in February 2020), Koechlin shared: “I was blessed to have the time during the pandemic with my daughter, and I’m taking it slow to get back into my career.” She mentioned that the pandemic period allowed her to “spend more time” with Sappho and motivated her to write her book.

Regarding the challenges in showbiz, Koechlin commented on the current state of OTT platforms, noting that they have become somewhat stagnant, producing similar content: “If an industry figures out a formula that works, they’ll keep applying it until it reaches a dead end.” The 36-year-old also teased her upcoming projects, revealing that she will be seen in a film with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, and possibly another one next year. She also emphasised her desire for her daughter to see all her projects, irrespective of genre: “I want my daughter to see all my work!”

