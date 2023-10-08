Actor Nikita Rawal says she have learnt to find projects that fit the bill

Actor-dancer Nikita Rawal believes in making the most of the time without limiting herself to one medium or industry.

Actor Nikita Rawal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have never restricted myself to one genre or industry till date. You can’t limit creativity. If I enjoy acting, I love performing live as well. I have already performed over a thousand kathak shows across the globe in the last seven years besides music videos and acting projects, including in the web space and Southern films. So, I try being everywhere and living out of a suitcase. I love travelling and being head down in work as this is the time to live my dreams. So, instead of waiting for work to find me, I have learnt to find projects that fit the bill for me,” says the Black & White (2008) actor.

Rawal finds the OTT space dominating the industry. She adds, “The web space is surely calling the shots, and this is working in favour of actors as well as well as for the makers. We all need work and content to perform to the best of our ability. I too explored the space with Grey Is the Colour (2021) and Red (2022) and now, I am looking forward to my third web project along with the feature film with Arshad Warsi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hero (2018) and Yevdu (2019) actor is also busy with her Southern film along with her next OTT series. “I am absolutely thrilled my Hindi film will be out soon. Also, I am shooting my Telugu (bilingual) film, and I am also completing another web series with Nawazuddin (Siddiqui). It’s a project I am really looking up to. Also, working with him was such an amazing experience when you are in the same frame as him your acting prowess simply multiplies. I have tried my best to match up to his craft and hope people like my work in this untitled show set for release this year end.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.