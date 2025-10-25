Actor Paridhi Sharma to make silver screen debut in Haq; calls transition from TV to films 'a big one'

Actor Paridhi Sharma is set to make her silver screen debut next month with the film Haq, a transition she calls a “big one.” Actor Paridhi Sharma

It’s a coincidence, Paridhi says, that her first film is a story based on her hometown. “When the film came my way and I was on-board, I was like, ‘Oh! This story is a real-life incident of the famous Shah Bano case, and it took place in Indore in the ‘80s.’ It’s my home town, so I had already heard about it,” the actor says.

The film has landed in legal trouble as the daughter of the late Shah Bano Begum has issued a legal notice to the filmmakers and the Central Board of Film Certification, demanding an immediate halt to the film’s release. Paridhi states, “We are living in a democracy; someone, somewhere will and can object to certain things, especially if a film is based on true events. Yeh toh hona tha hi because the film is based on a true incident, and with such films, we always have different thoughts and perceptions. While shooting, we focused on treating the story with complete honesty. There is scope to sort things out, I suggest you please watch it first and then decide.”

In Haq, the actor plays the role of Emraan Hashmi’s sister Iram. She feels the character represents a woman of that era who believed in complete patriarchy.

Paridhi completes 15 years in the industry this year and has been a part of shows like Jodha Akbar and Patiala Babes. But, she had been missing from screen for some time now. “After doing TV for the longest time, I decided that I needed to unlearn and switch to films with a different approach. That’s why I took a break for over three-and-a-half years,” she says, adding, “I trained, did workshops, and then got this film. Next month I start another film slated to be shot in Kashmir which also features (actor) Rajeev Khandelwal