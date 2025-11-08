Actor Parth Samthaan: It’s good to begin and end the year working

Actor Parth Samthaan says, “It’s good to begin and end the year on a working note.” Actor Parth Samthaan

The actor, who was in Lucknow for the shoot of a new show, says, “I loved surprising the audience with my CID role, and now I am back with another out-of-the-box story on television. The fun of working on TV is unmatchable to other mediums, without taking away from the evolution of other mediums. I have tried other spaces, but the small screen’s connection with its audience is much more lively and emotional. I could feel this connection in a big way when I was shooting in the city.”

Luckily, the actor got time to look around the city. “I love my job as an actor. It takes me to different places, allowing me to meet different people and learn so much. Also, I will not be shy to say, khoob jam ke khaya Lucknow mein. All through the days, I was ordering food from different places, trying to taste as many flavours of Lucknow as possible. Ab koi mujhse keh nahi sakta ke yeh khaya, woh khaya waha…because I have eaten at almost all the best food joints. I also visited old Lucknow as I was shooting my TV series and was around monuments, including Rumi Darwaza, Bada Imambada, and others.”

Sharing about his role in the new show, he adds, "The story is based on the city, and it is a character that I haven't played in my career. People are going to love the story, I am sure."

On being asked for his take on the clichéd insider-outsider debate, he says, “I am here to work and I got opportunities to play some well-written characters, working with big banners without feeling any bias. Haan kabhi kabhi koi opportunity miss ho jati hai and you tend to feel bad but then that can happen due to multiple reasons and not only because the production had its favourite star kid to cast.”