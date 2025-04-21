Actor Shefali Shah: I would like to shoot in Lucknow and explore its culture

On her first visit to the state capital, actor Shefali Shah expressed her desire to shoot for a film in Lucknow. Actor Shefali Shah interacting with FICCI FLO Lucknow Chapter’s new chairperson Vandita Agarwal and past chair Swati Verma.

“This is my first visit to Lucknow, and I found the city very clean and beautiful. The tagline 'Muskuraiye ki aap Lucknow mein hain' fits so well, as the people here are such that after you meet them and experience their soft-spoken nature and kind treatment, you can't help but greet them with a smile. Incidentally, I haven't had any films or shows set here yet, but I would surely like to come and shoot here, which would enable me to explore the city and experience its culture,” the actor said.

FICCI FLO members with Shefali Shah

During an interaction at the Rise and Roar event with FICCI FLO Lucknow Chapter’s new chairperson, Vandita Agarwal, and past chair, Swati Verma, she discussed her journey. “I was born and brought up in Mumbai. My mother is a doctor, and my father worked at a humble post with the Reserve Bank of India. I come from a humble background, but I am an extremely lucky and privileged daughter because of my parents,” she shared.

Shah revealed that acting was not her ambition. “I wanted to be an air hostess; I even wanted to be a surgeon, but I wasn't fond of studies. I am a trained dancer, and I used to sing, but acting was nowhere in my mind. It happened incidentally and organically. I started doing inter-college and Gujarati theatre. I was doing it every day and earning around ₹200 a day, so why not make it a profession?”

She emphasized that self-defence for women is the most important skill that everyone should acquire.

FICCI FLO members and office bearers, including Simran Sahni, Devanshi Seth, Shama Gupta, Mitali Oswal, Smriti Garg, Vasudha Jain, and others, were present during the occasion.