Actor-influencer Joyita Chatterjee, on testing positive: Covid-19 brings back the pain of losing my father

ByS Farah Rizvi
May 31, 2025 04:37 PM IST

After contracting Covid-19 actor-influencer Joyita Chatterjee, is currently homebound after she tested positive recently.

Contracting Covid-19 in 2025 is still brutal,” says actor-influencer Joyita Chatterjee, who is currently homebound after she tested positive recently. She says the infection is “intensely painful”.

Actor-influencer Joyita Chatterjee (Instagram)
Actor-influencer Joyita Chatterjee (Instagram)

The actor adds that though she “hadn’t contracted Covid-19 during the pandemic” four years ago, she did witness her “father’s struggle with it, before eventually losing him due to Coronavirus”. Joyita adds that her current situation brings back the pain and memories of that “challenging phase”. Sharing how she was diagnosed with Covid-19, she says, “I thought it was common cold due to weather change, but my fever increased to 102°F. I also had severe joint pain and diarrhoea.”

The actor says she panicked after seeing her test results, but her doctor reassured her of recovery: “I am in strict isolation at home. Covid-19 doesn’t just cause physical pain, but it also significantly impacts mental well-being and your professional life.”

Is Joyita, who has done projects such as Balveer and Class of 2020 to her credit, missing work? “I just want to recover quickly and return to work,” the actor ends.

Actor-influencer Joyita Chatterjee
Actor-influencer Joyita Chatterjee
News / HTCity / Cinema / Actor-influencer Joyita Chatterjee, on testing positive: Covid-19 brings back the pain of losing my father
