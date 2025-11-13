Edit Profile
    Adah Sharma on not having a Godfather in the industry: When you don’t have a plan, there is so much more in store

    Adah Sharma is proud of her choices when it comes to films and feels that not having a Godfather in film industry has helped her in many ways.

    Published on: Nov 13, 2025 5:17 PM IST
    By Yashika Mathur
    Actor Adah Sharma’s film The Kerala Story won two National awards this year and the actor is elated with getting unconventional roles and acing the game. While several actors enter the film industry with contacts or a ‘Godfather’, the actor says that making her life on her own has been a blessing for her.

    Adah Sharma opens up about her career choices
    Adah Sharma opens up about her career choices

    The actor, who made her acting debut with 1920 in 2008, something she confesses that

    “I got the opportunity to debut in a film like 1920 . At that time I hadn’t planned to debut with horror and black teeth. I’m not from the industry and I didn’t have someone making films for me so chose to not have too many preferences. But that was a good thing because then I didn’t limit myself to a certain genre,” she says.

    Always the one to make most of the opportunities, Adah adds, “I mean this in the best way. Sometimes when you don’t have a plan , there is so much more in store for you because you haven’t set any boundaries.”

    Also Read | Adah Sharma ups the Halloween vibe: Scaring people is my cardio

    Adah, who will soon be seen in Reeta Sanyal 2, doesn’t confirm to the norm that she only does de-glam roles.

    “Right after Kerala story I did Sunflower 2 . I got to wear the chiffon sarees . But I was a bar dancer who also scooped out eyeballs of people and did some not so quintessential heroine stuff,” says the actor.

    Adah adds, “Honestly a good role lures me and I think I enjoy a character that has some quirks. I was in a burkha and right after that in skimpy blouses and sequined sarees the next month and then right after was action in Bastar in the army uniform. So I don’t feel typecast.”

