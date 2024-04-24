Adil Khan Durrani on ex-wife Rakhi Sawant's bail rejection: ‘Vo faraar hain, she will be arrested once found'

The legal battle between businessman Adil Khan Durrani and actor Rakhi Sawant seems unending. Durrani, who was married to Sawant for a year, had Sawant span sections 500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, dealing with defamation and accomplice involvement in criminal intent, respectively. With the latest development in their case of her bail plea rejection by the Supreme Court, he is nothing but happy. "I am really happy that justice has finally prevailed. I have been shouting and telling everyone that I have not done anything but no one was believing me," says Durrani. Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant

"Humne bahut saare cases daale the unke upar, but a major one that was registered was Section 67A. They approached the Magistrate court, then went to the Sessions court, then the High court, and then they also applied for the Supreme court, but got rejected from there also, she is not getting her bail approved from anywhere. Iss ek case mai justice milgaya hai, we will make sure ki humko justice mile," the 28-year-old further elaborates.

Durrani also shares that Sawant, who went live from her Instagram channel on the night of April 23, claiming the reports are false and she will soon come back, is absconding and is not in India. "The status is that she is nowhere to be found right now. Vo faraar hain, mil hi nahi rahi hain! She will be in custody as soon as she is found. But now, the Supreme court has also given an order that she has to surrender herself in four weeks, and then apply for a bail," he tells us.

Durrani tied the knot with Bigg Boss 12 fame Somy Ali Khan on March 3 in Jaipur. "My married life with Somy has been going great. Alhamdulillah! Sab acha chalraha hai, I am in a happy phase right now, aur allaah kare acha hi chalta rahe," he ends.