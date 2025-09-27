‘Adira was howling’: Rani Mukerji reveals how she calmed her daughter after latter was not allowed at National Awards

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are undoubtedly two of the most talented, versatile and adored superstars of the Hindi film industry. They have been an integral part of Bollywood for the last three decades. So when the two were finally honoured at the 2025 National Film Awards, it felt like a personal win for several fans. While Shah Rukh was presented with the Best Actor award for Jawan (2023), Rani was honoured with the Best Actress award for her impeccable performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023). But sadly, Rani could not share this important moment in her career with the most important person in her life — her daughter Adira.

In a recent interview with India Today, Rani Mukerji revealed why her daughter Adira was not allowed to attend the National Film Awards function, held in Delhi on September 23. The actor shared, “She (Adira) was howling because she wanted to be part of the National Award function. We were told that children under 14 were not allowed. I had to tell her that you cannot be with me. She said it was ‘unfair’ that she couldn’t be with me on my special day. I asked her not to worry and told her that I will have you with me on my special day.” However, Rani did keep Adira close to her heart, by wearing a necklace which had her daughter’s name on it. Rani explained, “She’s my lucky charm. I wanted her with me, and this was the closest I could do.”

Rani even revealed how she calmed Adira down, when the star kid was upset about not being able to accompany her mother on her big day. The Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actor shared, “I want to thank everyone who made those reels and snippets on Instagram, writing that ‘Rani carried her daughter along.’ I showed them to Adira, and it calmed her down.”

Actor Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh Khan for his performance in 12th Fail (2023).