OTTPlay Awards 2025: 'Gajagamini' Aditi Rao Hydari sings Lag Jaa Gale after Best Actor win for Heeramandi

The OTTPlay Awards 2025 in association with HT City were held last night in Mumbai. Actors, filmmakers and other key players in showbiz who made a mark in the OTT space, marked their presence at the event to celebrate the best of the lot. Among them was of course Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi Rao Hydari wins Best Actor (Female) Popular (Series) for Heeramandi at OTTPlay Awards 2025(Photos: HT City, Instagram/ottplayawards)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi (2024) may be nearing its one-year anniversary, but Aditi dominating the internet and every last individual's feed with her 'Gajagamini' walk, will be living in our heads rent-free for some time to come. It's just one of those pop culture moments that's going to be remembered for the years to come.

The absolute chokehold that the viral gajagamini walk had on the internet aside, Aditi's turn as Bibbojaan easily made for one of her strongest performances of the year. And for that, she lifted the Best Actor (Female) Popular (Series) award, presented to her by Shekhar Suman — incidentally her co-star in Heeramandi! — along with RVR Chowdary, chairman of the RVR group of companies.

In lieu of celebrating her big win, Aditi, being the multi-faceted star she is, treated the audience to a rendition of evergreen classic Lag Jaa Gale, sung by Lata Mangeshkar. What a moment indeed!

Circling back to probably what won Aditi the popular vote in the Best Actor category, long-time partner and now husband, actor Siddharth, is to-date awe-struck with how just a turn of gait and walk away from the camera, so effortless yet so defining, had everybody hooked for months on end. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Siddharth not only referred to Aditi as Bibbojaan, but also spoke about how he would sorely fail if he were to try and recreate the magic of the gajagamini walk.

And the fact still stands, nobody could have pulled off the magic of that moment, better than Aditi!