After Ananya Panday, her rumoured ex Aditya Roy Kapur talks about red flags and green flags: ‘Someone who is…’

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 04, 2025 05:42 PM IST

A year after their break up, rumoured ex couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur reveal what are the biggest red flags for them in a relationship

When two celebrities fall for each other, they either hide the romance from the public eye or in very rare cases, flaunt their relationship. Then there are those love birds who tease fans without directly confirming anything. One such rumoured star couple was Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Link-up stories began to surface in 2022 and the actors reportedly dated for two long years before parting ways in 2024. During their rumoured relationship, Ananya called herself ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’ on Karan Johar’s chat show while Aditya referred to himself as ‘Aditya ‘Joy’ Kapur’, describing Ananya as ‘pure joy, bliss’. This further sent tongues wagging. Well, over a year after their reported break-up, the former couple have now revealed what are red flags in a relationship for them.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

On June 3 yesterday, in an interview, Ananya Panday shared that she has overlooked red flags in past relationships. She explained that she has made excuses for people, changing herself for the person she was with. A report shared by Bombay Times Lounge quoted Ananya saying, “Again, it comes from that people-pleasing personality trait that I have. You should actually be yourself, and your partner should accept you for who you are. For me, the biggest red flags are the obvious ones — like cheating, lying, disrespecting you in public and all of that. I think someone who can't be happy for you when you are doing well is a big red flag, especially for successful women.”

Well, today Aditya Roy Kapur was asked to describe red flags and green flags according to him. At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Metro... In Dino, Aditya shared, “Red flag could be… who has got a prison record that might... No yaar, I think a green flag is just, I guess just someone who is kind. Someone's kindness I guess is an important thing. Because I think if you are with someone for a long period of time and end up being in all kind of situations inheritably kind that definitely is a green flag.”

Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Anupam Kher, Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino is set to release on July 4.

