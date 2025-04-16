‘Hottest Star Trek member ever’: After Katy Perry, Zendaya's going to space! But there's a little twist

You have to be living under a rock if you haven't partaken in or at least scrolled through the judgmental vitriol being directed at the all-female crew that flew to space, 62 miles above earth on Monday evening. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's brainchild, the space voyage, carrying the latter, singer Katy Perry, CBS's Gayle King, producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, and Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist and advocate for survivors of sexual violence since then has been tagged 'wasteful', 'disgusting' and 'tone deaf' for the incredible amount of money and resources spent on it, only to achieve...well a photo op. Zendaya is (basically) the next celebrity to go to space(Photos: X)

Now coming to Zendaya, yes you heard that right. She's been to space too...in creative theory we mean. Her latest advertisement campaign for Swiss Sportswear brand On, whom she signed on with as a brand partner in June 2024 and currently contributes to its product designs, creative campaigns and more, has taken her to space — dressed as an alien-adjacent pixie girl nonetheless! Throwing it back to the 60s aesthetic in the sci-fi genre, the ad film shows Zendaya affirming, "You can do anything. You can be...you can be anyone". Her pixie cut, pointed ears and complete commitment to the premise is what has thrown over most to her side when it comes to this whimsical new avatar. We think it's giving Spock from Star Trek and well, almost everyone seems to agree.

For all the hate the Blue Origin female-crew have been receiving, the internet seems back to its jovial self with Zendaya's little stint in 'outer space'. Comments mirroring the whacky energy of the advertisement, read: "She would be Hottest Star Trek member ever!!", "This is more inspiring than the girl bosses’ 11min frolic to space. Thank you, Z", "Spock and Uhura had a baby! ❤️", "I just got star trek vibes" and "This is how I expected katy to look when she came back home from space😂".

So is it a yay or nay from you on Zendaya's pixie alien vibe?