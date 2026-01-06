After Saiyaara, is Mohit Suri reuniting with Aashiqui 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur? Director says: ‘Aditya is a close…’

After Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara released last year, shaking up the box office and making lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda overnight sensations, the question on everybody’s mind has been — what’s next? Buzz suggested that Mohit had already begun work on his next script, for which he apparently approached Aditya Roy Kapur. This film would have marked Mohit and Aditya’s much-anticipated reunion after Aashiqui 2 (2013), starring Shraddha Kapoor, and Malang (2020). But soon new reports surfaced, claiming that Aditya had walked out of the project. Well, the filmmaker and actor duo have now set the record straight.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Saiyaara director Mohit Suri shared, “I meet Aditya Roy Kapur and Shaad Randhawa to play cricket. We hang out together.” the filmmaker went on to clarify, “Aditya is a close friend of mine, but we haven't met for work at all. The script that I am working on is not even ready, and no discussions have happened on the same. The script that I am writing isn't for Aditya Roy Kapur. I will reveal everything once my script and cast is in place.”

Aditya Roy Kapur also squashed the rumours, sharing, “The only place Mohit and I have been meeting is on the cricket field where I've been getting him clean bowled! So, no role is going to be coming my way from there. The news of me opting out of his film is totally false.” On the film front, Aditya was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, alongside Sara Ali Khan. Mohit, on the other hand, is working on a love story after the success of Saiyaara. During a recent director’s roundtable, the filmmaker revealed how many fans have approached him requesting for a sequel to Ahaan and Aneet’s Saiyaara, but that is not happening any time soon.