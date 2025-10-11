After Vijay Deverakonda, his fiance Rashmika Mandanna flaunts massive diamond engagement ring in new video; watch

When Vijay Deverakonda’s team confirmed his engagement to Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna last weekend, fans were obviously ecstatic. But it was Vijay’s viral video flaunting his ring which reassured netizens and sent them over the moon with joy. After rumours of their engagement began doing the rounds, the actor made his first public appearance at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with his family, where eagle-eyed netizens spotted the engagement ring on his ring finger. Well, a week later, Vijay’s beautiful fiance Rashmika has now given fans a good look at her massive diamond engagement ring with a new video.

Last night, Rashmika Mandanna took to her official social media handle to share a cute video with her pet dog Aura, a Cocker Spaniel. In the Instagram reel, Rashmika is sitting on the floor with Aura in front of her. The actor has her phone in her hand, where she is showing Aura the video of her newest song Rahein Na Rahein Hum from the upcoming film Thamma . In the caption below, Rashmika wrote: “This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still… I’m in LOVE with this songgg❤️ Also can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! 🤣🤣 I wish she could talk ya!❤️ or rather sing this song!!💘💘.” But it’s her massive diamond ring that stole the attention!

In the comment section below, a fan gushed, “Ring in her hand 💍💍 wowwww. Congrats to you and VD🥰💗,” whereas another wrote, “@rashmika_mandanna Finally we caught the ring!!!😭🧿❤️.” A comment read, “Actually she wanted to show us the ring that she is engaged 💍❤️🙌,” whereas a social media user shared, “Omggg thatt ring!!! 😭😭❤️❤️❤️.” Another netizen claimed, “The whole video is to show us the engagement ring 🤪.”

Well, many congratulations to Vijay and Rashmika! The couple is reportedly going to tie the knot in February 2026.