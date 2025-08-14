Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda dance on a table in unseen BTS clip from new project after Saiyaara; watch

Last month, the country was introduced to two supremely talented youngsters when Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara arrived in theatres. Lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda emerged as overnight stars, finding a permanent place in the hearts of many fans who went gaga in cinema halls. The two were kept hidden from the media glare during promotions, which further raised the intrigue about them on the internet. When they finally walked out in public post Saiyaara’s release, Aneet’s shy encounter with paps won hearts whereas Ahaan’s humble videos obliging each fan with selfies made netizens go aww. Last night, the two stepped out together to shoot something new! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda exited a Mumbai restaurant separately yesterday. While some guessed that the rumoured love birds were there for a date, others wondered if they are coming together for a new project. Well, a new video of Aneet and Ahaan from inside the restaurant has now gone viral on the internet, where the two Saiyaara actors can be seen dancing on the top of a table for a shoot. So it was a work date! In this behind the scenes clip, Ahaan is dressed in a baggy colourful shirt with sunglasses on, whereas Aneet looks beautiful in a glittery multi-coloured jacket, matching sunglasses and high heels.

Ahaan has his hand around Aneet’s waist as the two dance like nobody’s watching, much like they did in a few happy and wholesome scenes of their debut film. Under the viral Reddit thread, one netizen pointed out, “They went from staying low key to being everywhere,” whereas another guessed, “So finally their first interview post the movie success!” A social media user, shipping Ahaan and Aneet, wrote, “I know all the PR and stuff, but I get a feeling that they are genuinely dating, I don’t know but yeah.”

Well, we can’t wait to find out what Ahaan and Aneet were shooting for!