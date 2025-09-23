Ahaan Panday didn’t know when Aneet would remember him in Saiyaara’s Virat Kohli climax scene, reveals Mohit Suri

Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda left a long-lasting impact on audiences with their debut film Saiyaara this year. The dialogues, the chemistry and their intense performances stayed with fans long after they walked out of theatres. Especially the last scene where Aneet’s character Vaani Batra finally recognised Ahaan aka Krish Kapoor. Until she did, Ahaan kept recreating one of their first meetings at a cricket pitch shown in the beginning of the film, when he paid tribute to cricketer Virat Kohli aka King Kohli. But did you know director Mohit Suri didn't tell Ahaan when Aneet would remember him?

In a recent interview with Netflix, filmmaker Mohit Suri revealed that the Virat Kohli climax scene in Saiyaara was not directed. It was all Ahaan Panday! The director shared, “You know my wife saw this scene and she said 'Oh how good was Aneet, ki woh cutely aise hi dekh rahi hai'. But I think the magic in this, more than everything else, was Ahaan. This is Ahaan's scene. Kyunki maine sirf usko kaha ki ‘beta, main tumko yeh nahi batane waala hun ki kab yeh tumhaara naam leti hai. Aur jab tak yeh nahi leti, tu try karte jaa. Tu thandi mein mar jaa. Hum log pack-up tak yahi rahenge, par tu karte jaa yeh’. Script mein ek hi baar likha tha, he's done it three, actually he did it four or five times. And I think he gave one of the most brilliant shots. Especially the shot where she runs to him after she screams his name and she hugs him and a tear falls. Yeh kuch directed nahi tha. This was Ahaan Panday at his best, doing himself.”

Well, this revelation has only made the internet fall harder for Ahaan aka Krish. In the comment section of this interview, a social media user pointed out, “He owned this scene. His eyes did it all,” whereas another netizen shared, “10000000% #the scene that brought me tears seeing his helplessness but the attitude to not give up to bring her memories back❤️.” Another comment read, “OMG this made me fall for him even moreeee,” whereas a social media user shared, “Wow no wonder the scene looked so natural i agree with mohit this is purely ahaan s scene❤️❤️.”

Up next, Ahaan will reportedly be seen in a YRF action film. Aneet, on the other hand, is rumoured to have replaced Kiara Advani in Maddock’s Shakti Shalini.