Ahaan Panday, Rasha Thadani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor: Who will win Best Debut award? Here’s what fans think

2025 has been a very exciting year for newcomers in the film industry, with Bollywood introducing audiences to so many fresh faces. The year began with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan’s debut film Azaad, followed by Veer Pahariya emerging as an internet sensation with Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. Then we met Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan, after which he won hearts with Sarzameen. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor finally began her Bollywood journey with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, whereas Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday and his co-star Aneet Padda shook up the box office with Saiyaara. But who deserves to win the Best Debut award this year? Ahaan Panday, Rasha Thadani, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Award functions might have a different list of winners. But audiences have made their choice on social media. Under a Reddit thread, when asked which newcomer should win the Best Debut award this year, many netizens agreed on Ahaan Panday being the most deserving of the lot. Chunky Panday’s nephew, Ahaan won hearts with his impactful and raw performance in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, setting pretty high standard for all boyfriends across the country. His chemistry with lead star Aneet Padda also became a major highlight. Meanwhile, fans feel Rasha Thadani or Aneet Padda could win the Best Debut Female award.

One social media user shared, “Ahaan Panday, and it is not even close. I can’t remember the last debutant whose acting was as polished as his. Just saw Saiyaara (finally) and people were cheering and clapping during the climax in a high-end multiplex. Rarely have I seen the first row full for a movie running in its third week. The craze is unreal,” whereas another comment read, “Tbh Ahaan is the deserving one out of all, Guy really impressed me in the second half. I've hopes that he'll improve even more 🙌 And in Female I'm rooting for Aneet but it's possible ki they'll give it to Shanaya.” Another comment read, “its very very obvious it’ll be Ahaan. (He actually did a great job) As for female idk man probably rasha? (Because of her Uyi Amma😭),” whereas a netizen stated, “Ahaan for sure. Others are not even in the competition. Rasha may win for female debut.”

Which Bollywood newcomer managed to impress you this year?