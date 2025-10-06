Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda reveals how ‘parasocial relationship’ with idol Alia Bhatt inspired her to act

This year, Hindi film industry introduced the audience to two fresh faces, who soon emerged as overnight sensations. Yes, we are talking about Mohit Suri’s lead stars Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, who made their Bollywood debut with Saiyaara . Not only did the film shake up the box office, but also gave internet some of the wildest, most viral moments from cinema halls — from fans watching Saiyaara with IV drips to couples going gaga over the romance, dancing along in theatres. The film and the newcomers even got a special shout out from celebrated actor Alia Bhatt on Instagram. But did you know Alia called Aneet after watching the film?

In a chat with Cosmopolitan India, Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda revealed how her ‘idol’ Alia Bhatt ‘gushed’ about the film on a 10 minute long phone call with her. Using the term ‘parasocial relationship’ while talking about Alia, Aneet explained how the beauty of being an actor is the ripple effect one can cause. Sharing how Alia inspired her, Aneet revealed, “I would talk to myself in the bathroom mirror (when I was young) and practice all the (Bhatt’s) monologues and think ‘how can I do it?’, and then it would be ‘how can I do it my way?’” Now that is high praise!

Lauding Aneet, Ahaan and Saiyaara on social media, Mohit’s cousin Alia had shared, “It’s safe to say… two beautiful, magical STARS are born ✨✨✨✨ @aneetpadda_ @ahaanpandayy — I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will.) I’ve already gushed to you both individually — but clearly, once was not enough. So here I am. Gushing. Again. To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri — what a film. What feeling. What music!!!!!!!! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel. Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you… in the best way. To the entire team, to @yrf — congratulations on this beautiful creation. This isn’t just a film. It’s a moment. And I’m so glad I got to feel it 💛☀️.” Replying to the same, Aneet had written, “You’re my hero, always have been. Ever since I can remember. Thank you. The beauty that you are 💗.”

On the work front, Aneet is rumoured to have replaced Kiara Advani in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s Shakti Shalini. Interestingly, buzz suggests that Alia might headline Chamunda, which is also a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.