Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike Sneha Ullal remembers their first meeting; reveals how Salman Khan was on Lucky set

In his illustrious career, spanning almost four decades, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan has launched several newcomers in the Hindi film industry. Back in 2005, he introduced Sneha Ullal to the world with Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s film Lucky: No Time for Love . What set Sneha apart from her contemporaries was her striking resemblance to Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma who spotted Sneha and suggested her name for the film. Well, in a recent interview, Sneha opened up about her meeting with Aishwarya and how Salman was patient on the set of their film Lucky: No Time for Love .

Speaking to AlphaNeon Studioz about her first co-star, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Sneha Ullal shared, “Salman Khan supported me a lot during Lucky shoot.” Salman was a much senior star whereas Sneha was a newcomer. When asked if he ever got irritated on the set of their film Lucky: No Time for Love , Sneha revealed, “Not even once. He was very patient with me, very supportive. Salman Khan didn’t show the Salman Khan attitude to me that people know about.” Talking about her debut, Sneha shared, “I never wanted to come in acting. I was in college. When Aishwarya Rai became Miss world at that time, I was becoming Miss World in my own world because when she got recognised globally, I became famous in my small world because a lot of people used to tell me that I look like her.”

During the interview, Sneha also opened up about the time she met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Remembering the same, Sneha shared, “I met Aishwarya once, and she said ‘Welcome to the family. Welcome to Bollywood’, something like that. I told her ‘I’m sorry, please don’t hate me’. There was so much comparison in the media at that time, I didn’t know if she took offence.”

Later in her career, Sneha claimed that comparisons with Aishwarya did not help her as an actor. However, it did garner her tons of recognition. Post Lucky, Sneha shared the screen with Salman’s brother Sohail Khan in Aryan (2006) and later made her Telugu debut with Ullasamga Utsahamga (2008). She was last seen in the Telugu drama Nilakanta. Salman, on the other hand, is currently busy gearing up for his next release, which is a war film. Titled Maatrubhumi, earlier called Battle of Galwan, the upcoming movie is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. It is set to release on April 17.