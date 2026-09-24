Akhilendra Mishra on his UP travel: Now, I know why Sarnath is so special and got a UNESCO's world heritage site status

Actor Akhilendra Mishra loves clubbing this shoot trip with traveling and exploring nearby locations. On his visit to Lucknow and nearby localities, the actor travelled to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sarnath and Mirzapur to make the most of his visit.

Akhilendra Mishra at Sarnath during UP visit

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The Lagaan (1999), Sarfarosh (2001) and Ready (2011) fame actor says, “It has become a routine to move around the cities I shoot and explore its historic monuments, scenic locations, local cuisine and religious locations and meet people. Before I go for a shoot I prepare a road map for places that I can visit.”

The 62-year-old actor says it has to do with his craft too. “For any actor the more you connect and meet with the society the more ‘content’ you get that can be replicated in your acts. Centuries back Natyashastra, Bharat Muni had said to go to lok (people and society). Classic and modern theater greats have also said the same. It helps in my roles,” he says.

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Akhilendra Mishra at Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya during his UP visit

{{^usCountry}} He explored the temples and ghats of Varanasi and also visited Ma Vidhyavasni Temple in Mirzapur and Chunar. “My Sarnath experience was special. It has earned UNESCO's world heritage status and seeing from that perspective I saw why it’s so important to us. I also went to the museum where we have Ashok Laat from which our National Emblem (lions) and the Chakra in the National Flag was derived. I also make a video and share it with my followers so people can know about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explored the temples and ghats of Varanasi and also visited Ma Vidhyavasni Temple in Mirzapur and Chunar. “My Sarnath experience was special. It has earned UNESCO's world heritage status and seeing from that perspective I saw why it’s so important to us. I also went to the museum where we have Ashok Laat from which our National Emblem (lions) and the Chakra in the National Flag was derived. I also make a video and share it with my followers so people can know about it.” {{/usCountry}}

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On Lucknow and Ayodhya visit he says, “First time I explored the Ambedkar Memorial and the elephant part besides it. Visiting Hanuman Setu is a must but this time I will change to Chandrika Devi temple in Bakshi-Ka-Talab locality.”

While shooting in Barabanki he visited the peppermint farms too. “My wish to visit Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya was fulfilled. I had visited while the construction was going on but was amazed to see how grand it has shaped up. One word is: Adbhut. I also love the divinity and peace of Hanuman Ghari – it’s my favourite temple.”

The actor shot for Anurudh Dave’s production Babu Weds Baby with Kapil Kanpuriya and Harshitta Bhatt. “Besides, I shot for The Post Box in Barabanki with Chandan Kumar.

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Last, I shot for a comedy film Gulgule Bakhauli in Lucknow. Besides, I have completed shooting for The Villagers in Bundelkhand, Haider Kazmi’s film Guilty Mind and Mere Papa on dowry in Bihar. I am selecting roles which have something new for me to explore.”