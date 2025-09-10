Does Akshay Kumar love his wife more or his fans?

Akshay Kumar turned 58 yesterday, September 9, and he celebrated it exactly how you'd expect him to. Does Akshay Kumar love his wife more than his fans? (Photo: Instagram)

The actor held a fan fest of sorts in Mumbai in which he spent several candid moments with both the media and his well wishers. And you'll definitely want to hear about this one moment going viral.

At the fest, Akshay brought his wife of 24 years, Twinkle Khanna, on stage for a brief bit which got quite the applause from the audience. However, Twinkle being Twinkle turned the tables on Akshay posing a question which would have caught absolutely anybody unawares.

Twinkle said, "Now that I have a chance to ask him, please tell me, do you love me more or your fans?". The question of course got quite the raucous hooting from everybody in the audience, and what came next was Akshay handling the dilemma like a pro. Akshay deflected for a bit before pointing at something over Twinkle's shoulder. Just as Twinkle looked the other way, Akshay cupped his hands over his mouth and screamed, "Fans, fans!" — something that was met with elated applause from the audience.