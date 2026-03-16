Akshay Kumar lauds Dhurandhar, talks about not being a part of the Aditya Dhar film: ‘A hero like Ranveer Singh…’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of the year, and the upcoming sequel is the most awaited release of 2026. As fans eagerly wait for March 19 to witness Ranveer Singh’s fury in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, actor Anil Kapoor recently revealed how he passed up a cameo in the first part. Anil shared that Aditya had approached him, but due to date issues the actor could not be a part of the film. Well, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar has now spoken about the spy action thriller, shifting cinematic trends and how he feels about not being a part of Dhurandhar. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh

Over the weekend, at the India Today Conclave Delhi 2026 for a session titled The Khiladi: Method Behind the Hit Machine, actor Akshay Kumar praised Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, citing it as an example of shifting cinematic trends. He shared, “Take Dhurandhar for example. It’s an action film and there is bloodshed in it. It is great, and people have lapped it up. They have enjoyed it. A hero like Ranveer Singh takes on a very angry young man kind of image, which had stopped in between. Five to six years ago, I did some social films; they would work a lot. Now it’s time for horror comedy, Stree worked so well, so everything keeps on changing, and we don’t know what they (the audience) are going to like next.”

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When asked if Akshay wished he was a part of the film after seeing Ranveer in Dhurandhar, the actor replied, “I don’t think Aditya thought I suited to be a part of the Layari gang. He didn’t think it, so I didn’t get it. I meet Ranveer, and he appreciates my work. There are some roles he wanted to play that I got, and vice versa.” Akshay went on to explain, “We are 15–20 actors in Hindi cinema, and 180 films are made in India. Everyone has a role. There is regret only to the point that we also wish to play a role like that, but there is no jealousy.”