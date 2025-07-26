“I'm a stuntman first”: The haunting incident which led to among Akshay Kumar's noblest initiatives

Besides being a power packed Bollywood superstar, actor Akshay Kumar also has a heart of gold. Akshay Kumar says "I'm a stuntman first and an actor next"(Photo: Instagram)

Whilst in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Hindustan Times (Entertainment and Lifestyle) for the second season premiere of The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Akshay revealed how a stunt shoot gone terribly wrong for his 1999 film Jaanwar weighed heavily on him, till he decided to do something about it.

This came up in context the tragic death of veteran stuntman S Mohanraj. With over three decades of daredevil experience in the Tamil film industry, he died during the filming of a high risk car stunt on the sets of PA Ranjith’s Vettuvam.

Akshay recounted how an eerily identical stunt was being filmed for Jaanwar, during which the stuntman, whom he recalled to be a young boy, had locked eyes with him and given him an optimistic thumbs up. The car in question however, had flipped over, killing the young stuntman on impact.

Akshay recounted how back in the day, there was no such system of insurance for stuntmen, despite the incredibly dangerous nature of their job. In collaboration with heart specialist Dr. Panda and with the permission of the fraternity of stuntmen, Akshay kickstarted an insurance scheme dedicated to the latter, an effort which came to fruition in 2017 and something the actor has been quietly financially supporting For over 6 years.

“I’m a stuntman first and an actor next” said Akshay and this very noble gesture is proof of that sentiment he carries.

https://youtu.be/lqDKOR4wGNw?si=k3raz-brRxFyg7fE&t=1352

On the work front, Akshay took to the ramp after 12 years, turning showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock on day 3 of the currently ongoing Hyundai India Couture Week in Delhi. Enthralling audience with his charisma and unmatched aura. Akshay’s regal touch in closing the show ended the night on a high note for all high-profile onlookers.

More power to him!