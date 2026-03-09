Akshay Kumar reveals his favourite food, says: ‘Thali ka jo maza hai, edamame mein bhi nahi…’

Akshay Kumar is known for his disciplined lifestyle, strict diet and early morning routine. But in a candid moment on Wheel of Fortune, the actor revealed that he actually enjoys simple, traditional Indian food rather than trendy global dishes. Akshay Kumar; Gujarati Thali

During a lively conversation with digital creator Viraj Gehlani, Akshay spoke about his fondness for Gujarati cuisine while joking about modern food trends like avocado toast and truffle pasta. The exchange quickly turned into a humorous discussion about family food traditions and how lifestyles change over time.

A conversation about home-style Gujarati food Viraj, who comes from a Gujarati family, began by sharing the structured food routine followed in his home while growing up. “Main Gujarati family se aata hoon. Hamare ghar mein routine hota hai: Monday ko tuar ki daal, Tuesday normal, Wednesday moong ki daal, Friday kadhi, aur Saturday ko urad ki daal,” he said.

Listening to him, Akshay immediately expressed his love for the cuisine. “Yaar Gujarati khana mereko bahut maza aata hai. Mereko toh Gujarati thali bhi bahut sahi lagti hai,” he said enthusiastically.

Viraj added that seasonal dishes were also an important part of their meals at home. “Season ho toh undhiyu bhi ban jaata hai,” he shared, referring to the popular Gujarati winter delicacy.

The conversation took a funny turn when Viraj spoke about how his diet had changed after marriage. “But ever since I am married, I eat avocado on Monday and sourdough bread on Tuesday,” he joked, hinting at how his food habits had shifted towards more global trends.

Akshay quickly compared the two food worlds, making it clear which one he preferred. “Woh jo life thi na, jo undhiyu, jo tuar ki daal, usme jo mazza hai na… humara Hindustani khana hai jo, Gujarati thali ka jo maza hai, edamame aur baaki kisi aur cheez mein nahi hai,” he said.

When traditional food beats modern trends Viraj then revealed that he now finds himself eating expensive international dishes he never imagined trying earlier. “I eat Truffle Mushroom Pasta, sir. It’s so expensive… I don’t even like it, but my wife says you have to eat. Now you are sitting with big people,” he said, prompting laughter. Amused by the confession, Akshay asked him, “So what’s the benefit of eating this?” Viraj laughed and replied, “Sir, it’s so expensive. I don’t know what the benefit is of eating this.”

The humour continued when the two spoke about how unfamiliar they once were with trendy superfoods. “Meri mummy ko pata nahi tha avocado kya hota hai. Sab log kiwi samajhkar khaate the,” Viraj joked. Akshay responded with equal honesty, saying, “Actually mujhe bhi nahi pata tha avocado kya hota hai, baad mein jaake pata chala ki woh ek kamaal ka fruit hai.”

Viraj also joked about how marriage had changed the way he speaks. “English bolna seekh gaya main. Mereko nahi aata tha English. Now I’m preposterous and obnoxious. I talk like this, sir,” he said. Relating to him, Akshay laughed and replied, “Pata nahi par teri kahani mere se thodi bahut milti julti hai. English ki baat aati hai toh mera bhi thoda haath baitha hai.”

Viraj even narrated a laugh-out-loud moment involving a dish called Mushroom Tagliatelle that he struggled to pronounce while serving guests, leaving everyone on stage in splits. The candid conversation offered a glimpse into Akshay's lighter side, proving that even with global food trends everywhere, nothing quite matches the comfort of a traditional Gujarati meal.

Don't miss this special episode of Wheel of Fortune on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.