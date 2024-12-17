Akshay Kumar's initiative is feeding the exceedingly growing monkey population of Ayodhya: Ek chhoti si koshish…

In a heartening Instagram post, Akshay Kumar shared news of his wholesome initiative in Ayodhya. Owing to his donations and the efforts of the Anjaneya Seva Trust, over 1250 monkeys have been fed in the holy city. It is a well-known fact that the monkey population in Ayodhya have been growing by leaps and bounds. Akshay's donations, said to be to the tune of ₹1 crore, are ensuring that the monkeys are fed clean and nutritious food on the daily. This initiative, spearheaded by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharajhas, also been carried out, keeping in mind that no inconvenience is caused to the people of Ayodhya, as clarified by founder-trustee of Anjaneya Sewa Trust, Priya Gupta. For instance, Akshay's team collects the banana peels discarded by the monkeys, which are then fed to the cows. The dung produced by the cows is then used as manure for the plantation of banana trees. What's more, the van carrying out the initiative has Rajesh Khanna's name on it, another gesture by Akki, who has donated the money in the name of his parents and father-in-law. "Ek chhoti si koshish…🙏" read the caption to Akshay's post, which managed to capture the pulse of the effort.

Akshay Kumar's Ayodhya initiative has fed 1250 monkeys and counting(Photo: Instagram/akshaykumar)