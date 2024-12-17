Akshay Kumar's initiative is feeding the exceedingly growing monkey population of Ayodhya: Ek chhoti si koshish…
In a wholesome turn of events, the growing monkey population of Ayodhya will potentially be well taken care of, given Akshay Kumar's dedication to their upkeep
In a heartening Instagram post, Akshay Kumar shared news of his wholesome initiative in Ayodhya. Owing to his donations and the efforts of the Anjaneya Seva Trust, over 1250 monkeys have been fed in the holy city. It is a well-known fact that the monkey population in Ayodhya have been growing by leaps and bounds. Akshay's donations, said to be to the tune of ₹1 crore, are ensuring that the monkeys are fed clean and nutritious food on the daily. This initiative, spearheaded by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharajhas, also been carried out, keeping in mind that no inconvenience is caused to the people of Ayodhya, as clarified by founder-trustee of Anjaneya Sewa Trust, Priya Gupta. For instance, Akshay's team collects the banana peels discarded by the monkeys, which are then fed to the cows. The dung produced by the cows is then used as manure for the plantation of banana trees. What's more, the van carrying out the initiative has Rajesh Khanna's name on it, another gesture by Akki, who has donated the money in the name of his parents and father-in-law. "Ek chhoti si koshish…🙏" read the caption to Akshay's post, which managed to capture the pulse of the effort.
This effort comes a few months following the official Pran Pratishtha of the hallowed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of several eminent names from across different walks of life.
On the professional front, Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. He is currently shooting for a series of yet-to-release films, namely, Sky Force, Shankara, Jolly LLB 3, Kannappa, Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 as well as Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Also in the works, is the Priyadarshan-helmed Bhoot Bangla set for a release on April 2, 2026.