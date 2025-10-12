Akshun Mahajan on quitting TV show Manpasand Ki Shaadi as a lead after two months: Destiny always has its say

Actor Akshun Mahajan had to quit the daily soap Manpasand ki Shaadi just two months after its highly-promoted launch, stating, "Destiny always has its say; what else can I say?" The actor, who previously worked behind the camera before making his acting debut in the Sooraj Barjatya-backed television series, has been replaced by Akkshith Sakuja as Abhishek Dewan. Akshun Mahajan

Akshun denies rumours of a fallout, addressing public reaction and social media speculation that he was asked to leave. He asserts, "The show is backed by Rajshris, and we all know they are great people to work with. Sooraj Sir is an amazing being, and I am in awe of him like the rest of the actors. Consequently, it was nothing like that. It was purely a creative call, and I have no embarrassment in saying so. I had a great time on the show and surely want to work with them again soon. I am manifesting that for now."

Citing creative differences as the reason for his exit, Akshun explains his sudden departure: "When I signed the show and we were shooting for it, things were going smoothly." He indicates that the creative team initiated the change. "I feel it was the creative team's call that just recently informed me that some changes are being made to my character and that it's no longer the male lead," he adds.

The actor was reportedly told of the decision a few weeks ago. "Of course, one gets attached to a character, especially if it's your first role and you are one among the two carrying the story on your shoulders," he acknowledges. "It was going well, but the creative team felt that I look younger for the part. I understand that because I have worked behind the camera and seen these things closely. Therefore, I know I may look younger than what the character is meant to grow into in the coming days."

The actor, who appears next in the OTT film Rocket, remains optimistic about his future projects.