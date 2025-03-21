DYK Alia Bhatt isn't Ranbir Kapoor's 'first wife'? Actor spills the beans!

Before you have a heart attack, let us put you at ease! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt(Photo: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his witty and sarcastic sense of humour, which he just refuses to let go of, even though it has led him into several foot-in-mouth moments and frenzied criticism from fans. But this one, seems to be a little bit on the lighter side, and good on RK for taking what could have been a rather intense experience, in his stride, as part and parcel of being one of the biggest stars of the country.

So...did you know, that Alia Bhatt isn't Ranbir Kapoor's 'first wife'?!

In a chat with Mashable India, conversation took a fun turn for the actor when he started recounting a crazy fan experience from several years back which he remembers to date, simply for how peculiar it was. He shared, "I wouldn’t say craziest, as it is used in a negative way, but I remember, in my early years, there was a girl — I never met her — but my watchman told me that she came with a pandit and married my gate".

Now this of course didn't make the fan girl his 'wife', but Ranbir being Ranbir, has to add some well-meaning jest to how he relays his stories. He continued, "At the bungalow where I lived with my parents, there was tika on the gate and some flowers. I was out of town at the time, I think, so that was quite crazy. I haven’t yet met my first wife, so I look forward to meeting you at some point".

So it's safe to say that Ranbir's first — and only! — wife isn't anyone else, but Alia herself. The duo had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by friends and family at their hallowed Mumbai residence, back in April 2022. They will be coming up on 3 years of marital bliss soon, in the weeks ahead.