Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-led Love and War to have a Sicilian climax

Back in January 2024, Bollywood buffs were in for a treat as the year kicked off with quite the mammoth announcement. Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his next, Love & War, led by quite the eyeball-grabbing cast — not only does the film feature Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the same frame again, but also adds to the mix, everybody's favourite, Vicky Kaushal. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal(Photo: X)

Now while Bhansali isn't really one for a lot of commotion around his films, especially when they're being mounted, as per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, a rather interesting tidbit has come to light. If sources are to be believed, SLB is taking Love & War's climax to international waters.

The source quoted in the report shares, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going international with Love & War. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Italy, Sicily. It’s planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film".

Now not only will Bhansali be capturing the grandeur of the Sicilian landscape, but fans can also expect a larger-than-life song and dance sequence, featuring all three leads: "SLB loves to shoot larger-than-life dramatic moments, and the climax of Love & War will be drama at its peak with romance in the backdrop. He plans to shoot a prolonged climax sequence across Sicily, exploring the diverse landscape of the city. Through the schedule, he will also shoot for a song with the three characters. He will be stationed abroad for almost a month", added the source.

It is worth noting that this update comes amid a PTI report, which revealed that an alleged FIR had been filed against Bhansali and two others in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Following a court order, the FIR was registered under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, by Love & War line producer Prateek Raj Mathur. Investigation on the matter is currently underway.

So does this mean that there are chances of Love & War being delayed? The Pinkvilla report cleared, "There is no delay in the release of Love & War. It is arriving on the long holiday period starting from March 20, 2025".