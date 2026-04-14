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Alia Bhatt's fourth wedding anniversary wish for Ranbir Kapoor has a Highway connection: ‘Tu saath hai toh…’

On their fourth wedding anniversary, actor Alia Bhatt has shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, highlighting the Swiss skiing vacation.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 01:33 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding had been the talk of the town when it took place on April 14, 2022. Their love story too would create headlines much before they decided to make it official.

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor

On Tuesday, marking their fourth wedding anniversary, Alia took to Instagram and shared some precious memories from their celebrations. It looks like the couple decided on a Swiss skiing vacation.

Apart from the carousel, what was equally loved by the fans was Alia's caption, which featured the song Maahi Ve from her film Highway (2014), “Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking… we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short.. Tu saath hain toh din raat hain”, followed by emojis. Raha, their daughter too made an appearance as Ranbir posed with an alpaca in the carousel pics.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Alia Bhatt's fourth wedding anniversary wish for Ranbir Kapoor has a Highway connection: ‘Tu saath hai toh…’
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Alia Bhatt's fourth wedding anniversary wish for Ranbir Kapoor has a Highway connection: ‘Tu saath hai toh…’
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