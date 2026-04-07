Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor keep it simple in stylish airport looks as they travel with Raha: Watch video

The power couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor , showed how the ‘airport chic’ look is done right when they appeared at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on the night of April 6, along with their daughter Rava. The couple prioritised comfort without sacrificing their signature luxury styles. Check out their looks below.

Alia paired the jacket with relaxed-fit, high-waisted beige trousers that flowed effortlessly and ensured maximum comfort for travel. The ensemble was completed with what appears to be white Crocs, dialling up the comfort factor in the casual outfit. Keeping things functional and fab, the actor had her hair pulled back in a sleek, low ponytail and wore minimal makeup. She also wore a matching sling bag as an accessory.

It is of beige tattersall colour, and the product description reads: “The Barbour Mackworth Check Casual Jacket is a relaxed-fit, short Spey-inspired style crafted from 100% cotton. It features a cord collar, contrast scale Tattersall panels, plain pocket flaps with heavyweight metal zips, and a plain back yoke. Finished with subtle Barbour branding on the left pocket, it combines heritage detailing with contemporary style.”

The highlight of the Jigra star’s ensemble was the oversized checkered jacket from Barbour. The official website of the English luxury and lifestyle brand, established in 1894, lists the clothing as the Mackworth Check Casual Jacket that comes with a price tag of $540.

The star of the upcoming epic Ramayana was in his comfort zone, wearing a well-fitted polo t-shirt in a deep slate blue. It provided a sharp but welcoming contrast with his choice of pants, as the actor donned a relaxed-fit, straight-leg pair of trousers in a muted taupe or light grey shade.

The travelling look was completed with a pair of sporty sneakers with vibrant pink and blue accents, which added a subtle pop of colours to his otherwise neutral-toned outfit.

Ranbir and Alia were accompanied by their daughter, the three-year-old Rava, at the airport. While the couple was careful to keep her away from the paparazzi, the glimpses of her that were captured showed her looking pretty as a doll, dressed in a white jacket and a comfy pair of trousers that had pink and white legs. She entered the airport in the arms of her mother, and inside, made the actor run after her once they were through the checkpoint.