All isn’t well with Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar’s The LadyKiller (Exclusive)

A poster of The LadyKiller was quietly dropped on October 28, announcing November 3 as the date of the film’s theatrical release. This rushed release, our sources tell us, hasn’t gone down well with the film’s team, as the announcement came out of nowhere. For this reason, lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar also don’t seem to be keen on promoting it in any manner.

The LadyKiller, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, will release on November 3

“Arjun and Bhumi had worked really hard on the film. They are unhappy with it being treated in this manner. They have expressed their displeasure, and this is the reason they did not even share the release date poster,” says our source.

We are further informed that the original plan was to release the film on October 27. Speaking about the reason for this hush-hush release, the source says, “The film has turned out well, but the makers are only giving it a limited theatrical release. The rights have already been sold to a streaming giant, so the makers are not worried about the collections. It is quite a sad state of affairs.”

We reached out to director Ajay Bahl, producer Shaailesh R Singh, Kapoor and Pednekar, but were met with no response till the time of going to press. Our WhatsApp call to Singh was answered by a person who claimed that “sir is on a flight, so this call has been diverted”, even though it is not possible to divert calls on the app yet.

