Ameesha Patel reviews Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, dismisses comparisons to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: ‘High time…’

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s smashing debut with Saiyaara became the talk of the town when the Mohit Suri film released in July. The intense and raw performances, the sizzling chemistry, the soulful music and the heartwrenching story-line managed to leave a long-lasting impact on audiences across the country. Saiyaara was also widely compared to Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), because it managed to bring the public to theatres despite starring newcomers, eventually becoming a blockbuster hit at the box office. But as she reviewed Saiyaara in a recent interview, Ameesha shrugged-off these comparisons.

In a chat with Times Now, Ameesha Patel opened up about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s dynamite debut, as well as the success of Saiyaara. The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai star was quoted as saying, “I think that first of all both of them did a tremendous job, and my congratulations to them. It was high time, this industry needs a few fresh faces and faces that run and people that love it and know how to create new actors it's very necessary.” She further stated, “Saiyaara was a film, honestly, that the Gen Z grabbed more than at all levels, unlike a Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, where you're still sitting 25 years down the line and you're discussing, and you know just the tune is enough to give goosebumps. People still do the tag step, the hook step and everything.”

Talking about comparisons, Ameesha shared that one cannot compare oranges to apples, as her debut film was a very happy film, which was not tragic in any way. But she went on to add, “I'm just glad that Gen Z, so-called this new term, got a set of actors for them that they can relate to, and a film that they could grab onto.”

