Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Amit Bhadana on board for a lead in theatrical film, to start shooting this year

ByYashika Mathur
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 12:46 PM IST

Amit Badhana will be making his theatrical debut with a big banner which will go on floors this year.

YouTuber Amit Bhadana is taking his passion for acting to new heights, having signed a film with a leading production house. This marks his debut in a lead role on the big screen — a milestone he describes as a “dream come true”. 

YouTuber Amit Bhadana will soon make his theatrical debut.

“Acting for films was my dream and it’s something I truly wanted to pursue. I made films on YouTube so that one day a big banner notices my work and see that a YouTuber can also make a film. I knew I had the potential; just had to bring my talent to everyone’s notice,” says Amit, who is now the first Indian YouTuber to play a lead role in a theatrical release.

The transition from digital to the big screen can be intimidating but Amit says he is ready to take on the challenge with full gusto. Elaborating, the 30-year-old who has a massive 9.6 million following on Instagram and 24.6 million subscribers on YouTube,  says, “This is very challenging for me but I have always taken up challenging tasks. I don’t like simple or easy things. I believe in giving my heart and soul to every opportunity that comes my way.”

Ask him about the genre and the YouTuber-turned actor remains tight-lipped, but shares the film will go on floors this year. 

However, reflecting on this breakthrough moment, Amit says, “Coming from a humble background, I never even dreamed I would see my name on a theatre poster. This journey has only been possible because of my fans — they believed in my integrity, my honest stories, and my clean comedy. Every bit of this success belongs to them

