Amit Trivedi: My priority is independent music now

Alongside working on film music, Amit Trivedi has been actively releasing independent music. Calling it his “priority”, the composer-singer says, “I want to largely focus on independent music now. But there are a few filmmakers I love to work with. I am a film composer at the end of the day, as my brain thinks beautifully with scenes, situations and screenplays. So, that would go on alongside. But my priority is independent music now.” Amit Trivedi

Besides releasing music on his YouTube channel, AT Azaad, Trivedi came up with a concept-based live show last year, titled Indradhanush. He performed it at a sold-out venue in Mumbai yesterday. “I thought what would be a better way to celebrate the monsoon than celebrating it with colours and music. The show, Indradhanush, is divided into seven sections on the basis of seven colours of the rainbow. I had only performed it in three cities -- Ahmedabad, Chennai and Melbourne (Australia) - and Mumbai was our fourth edition. It felt magical”

Sharing how the concept of Indradhanush, which is a three-hour-long concert came about, Trivedi says, “The idea was born around 30 years ago, when I was working on an album called Indradhanush. It was supposed to have seven songs in seven different moods/subjects. But somehow that album couldn’t happen. So, a few years later, I thought of turning the album into a concept-based show. Since I had varied songs for different emotions and zones, I could easily fit them in seven different segments. It is my brainchild and it’s as special for me as AT Azaad. My dream is to make it one of the finest live experiences ever.”

Striking a balance between film music, non-film music and performing live can get taxing. Ask how he strikes a balance, Trivedi says, “Yes, it does get taxing and it also takes a toll on your health. But with proper time management, I pull it off. This is what I love doing, so I know how to pick myself up even when things get tough. As an artiste, you need to grow and feel excited. AT Azaad and Indradhanush give me that creative satisfaction.”