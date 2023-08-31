Amol Parashar on Sardar Udham winning 5 National Awards: People who didn’t watch the film earlier would be curious now

Actor Amol Parashar, who played the role of Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham, is “incredibly happy” as the film won five National Awards — best Hindi film, production design, cinematography, costume design and audiography. Amol Parashar played the role of Bhagat Singh in Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham

“I was very happy to hear the news. It is a well-deserved honour. While I’m an actor in the film, I am also its fan. The craft and brilliance at display in every department is mind-blowing, and I’m proud to be associated with this project,” the actor beams with joy, noting that getting recognised at such a prestigious platform, can help a film get due attention.

“It is quite possible that not many people saw Sardar Udham when it released on the web, and now that the film has bagged so many National Awards, the curiosity among audiences will be piqued,” he adds.

The 36-year-old takes a moment to expresses his gratitude to director Shoojit Sircar for casting him in a different role from what he had done before. “I was myself pleasantly surprised when I was cast as Bhagat Singh, because not many people would have been able to imagine me in this role given my past body of work. It was Shoojit sir’s conviction that helped audiences see me in a completely different light,” says the actor, who is best remembered for his character Chitvan in web series Tripling.

Stating that Sardar Udham would always remain a special film in his career trajectory, Parashar recalls, “I had a great time shooting for the film and bonding with the entire cast. I feel working on such films is an experience, which really helps you grow as an actor as well as a person,” says Parashar.

The biopic on Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, not only captivates but also educates.

When asked about the aspect of the film he feels left the maximum impact on the audience, Parashar stresses, “The thing about any great piece of art is that different people will take away different things from it. For many people, including me, the Jallianwala Bagh sequence was the most powerful scene of the film. Many people also loved the bonding of friendship and respect between Udham Singh (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Bhagat Singh.”