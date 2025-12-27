Anaconda X reviews: This Jack Black–Paul Rudd film isn’t good, but it’s making people laugh until they snort
Early reviews of Anaconda suggest the film struggles to find its footing — until its final act, where Jack Black’s brand of chaos finally clicks
If there’s one actor who can commit to absolute chaos and still make it work, it’s Jack Black. And in case you somehow missed it, yes — he’s starring in the latest Anaconda movie. Paired with Paul Rudd, the casting alone feels like a joke.
About Anaconda
Set up as a survival thriller with a comedic edge, Anaconda unfolds in the depths of the Amazon rainforest. The film follows four friends — Doug McCallister (Jack Black), Griff (Paul Rudd), Kenny (Steve Zahn), and Claire (Thandiwe Newton) — who venture into the wilderness hoping to rediscover their love for filmmaking. What begins as a creative escape quickly turns into a fight for survival when a deadly anaconda begins stalking them through the jungle.
While the premise sounds intense, audience reactions suggest the film leans far more into absurdity than suspense, and viewers seem to be very aware of that.
A movie that knows exactly how ridiculous it is
Early reviews paint Anaconda as a film that doesn’t pretend to be prestige cinema. One viewer summed it up bluntly: “If you only see one movie in which a man sits on another man's back in order to pee on a third man, make it this one.”
Others admit the film doesn’t always work, but still manages to land unexpected laughs. “This movie was generally not good, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t cackle laughing when it turned out the pig strapped to Jack Black’s back was also still alive.” There’s also a recurring theme in reactions: nostalgia. “It gives early 2000s comedy vibes which is fine. Critics will hate it but I bet it finds a following.”
Best enjoyed in a theatre, not at 30,000 feet
Some viewers felt the film’s chaotic energy works best with a crowd. “Way better movie to see in theatres, this would be awful on a plane/at home/etc.” Others appreciated the movie’s honesty about what it is—and what it isn’t. “Oh, it's really not a good movie at all BUT it knows what it is and is very honest about what it is sooooo....it's fine?”
The pacing, however, seems to be a common complaint. “This movie is so stupid, but the last 30 minutes are actually fun and well-paced.” Still, that final stretch appears to redeem much of the experience. “It's a mindless comedy that had the whole theatre cracking up at multiple parts, so it's a win in my book.”
One particularly detailed reaction captures the general consensus: “That's about where I land with it. The first hour is so muddled and ineffectual, but the last 30 minutes felt like a prime mid to late 00s comedy. Beginning with ‘pee shy’, I thoroughly enjoyed myself the rest of the way. Wish the whole movie could've been as funny as that last half hour.”
So, is Anaconda worth watching?
By most accounts, Anaconda isn’t trying to be smart or scary. What it offers instead is a knowingly ridiculous, Jack Black–led comedy that occasionally stumbles — but also delivers genuine laughs when it leans fully into its absurdity. If you’re looking for polished storytelling, this may not be it. But if chaotic humour and throwback comedy vibes are your thing, Anaconda might just slither its way into guilty-pleasure territory.