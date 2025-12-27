Anaconda X reviews: This Jack Black–Paul Rudd film isn’t good, but it’s making people laugh until they snort

Set up as a survival thriller with a comedic edge, Anaconda unfolds in the depths of the Amazon rainforest. The film follows four friends — Doug McCallister (Jack Black), Griff (Paul Rudd), Kenny (Steve Zahn), and Claire (Thandiwe Newton) — who venture into the wilderness hoping to rediscover their love for filmmaking. What begins as a creative escape quickly turns into a fight for survival when a deadly anaconda begins stalking them through the jungle.

If there’s one actor who can commit to absolute chaos and still make it work, it’s Jack Black. And in case you somehow missed it, yes — he’s starring in the latest Anaconda movie. Paired with Paul Rudd, the casting alone feels like a joke.

While the premise sounds intense, audience reactions suggest the film leans far more into absurdity than suspense, and viewers seem to be very aware of that.

A movie that knows exactly how ridiculous it is Early reviews paint Anaconda as a film that doesn’t pretend to be prestige cinema. One viewer summed it up bluntly: “If you only see one movie in which a man sits on another man's back in order to pee on a third man, make it this one.”

Others admit the film doesn’t always work, but still manages to land unexpected laughs. “This movie was generally not good, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t cackle laughing when it turned out the pig strapped to Jack Black’s back was also still alive.” There’s also a recurring theme in reactions: nostalgia. “It gives early 2000s comedy vibes which is fine. Critics will hate it but I bet it finds a following.”