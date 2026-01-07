Anant Joshi: Comedy is all about keeping things natural, and interesting

Anant Joshi will soon be seen in One Two Cha Cha Chaa, alongside actors Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, and Nyra Banerjee, among others. Speaking to us, Anant shares what made him choose the film after playing the role of Yogi Adityanath in Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi. "I've explored many different kinds of roles over the years, but this film offered a fresh perspective on comedy," says Anant. Actor Anant Joshi

Further adding, "What drew me in was how it taps into the nostalgia of the films we grew up watching, while still keeping the humour relevant and contemporary." The 36-year-old is quick to mention, "Comedy is not easy. It's one of the most challenging genres. And getting to play it smoothly, in situations where one doesn't need to force laughs, makes it look all the more organic. That is how it was while shooting for the project."

Anant adds, "The film's humour is rooted in situations and characters' behaviour rather than overt punchlines. When you're doing comedy, the laugh from the audience should come naturally, not forced. That balance of old-school charm with fresh humour made this experience incredibly exciting, as that's what stood out for me." He elaborates, "The humour doesn't come from loud jokes, but from timing." The film is slated to release on January 16, 2026.